AP Photo/Evan Vucci More narrative shaping from the Left, only this time it’s not CBS News parroting the talking points of the anti-gun lobby but the president’s mouthpiece. During the daily White House press briefing on Monday, Jen Psaki was asked about the rising number of violent crimes across the country and whether or not we have a “crime problem.”

“Well, I would say certainly there’s a guns problem,” Psaki replied, adding “and that’s something the president would say. And there are communities where local violence and community violence is an issue, and that’s one of the reasons why we have proposed and are now implementing funding for community violence intervention programs across the country.”

Check out Psaki’s entire response in the video below: Psaki just blamed the rise in crime across the country on a lack of gun control. pic.twitter.com/ndg4j87ZSI — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 24, 2021 Psaki then pivoted to gun control, saying that Joe Biden will continue to push for Senate passage of universal background checks as well as advocating for “actions in states where we have seen the greatest level of activism over the past several years.”

In other words, Biden's going to push for more gun control

