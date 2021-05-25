Share the truth















Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott tore into Kamala Harris this week for her continued “failure” and refusal to visit the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement released to his website , Scott slammed Harris for only “flying over the border at 35,000 feet” while she met with other world leaders instead of addressing the Biden border crisis.

“Today, Senator Rick Scott released the following statement after Vice President Harris announced she will take her first international trip next month to meet with the presidents of Guatemala and Mexico – flying over the actual crisis on the United States southern border,” Scott said.

“Harris has still refused to visit the U.S. southern border to see the crisis caused by Biden’s open borders and amnesty policies firsthand. Last week, Senator Scott announced his intention to hold President Biden’s nominees to fill positions at the Department of Homeland Security until the president honors his commitment and visits the border and confronts the dangerous national security threat and humanitarian crisis he has created there,” he continued.

Flying over the border at 35,000 feet doesn’t count as a visit. Now, 123 days since taking office, it’s shocking to see the lengths to which President Biden and […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

