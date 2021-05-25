Share the truth















With a higher certainty than the recovery rate of Covid-19 for people under 40-years-old, I am accusing the House Republicans led by Kevin McCarthy of lying about why the Capitol Security Bill was allowed to pass last week. They could have blocked it but chose not to, likely because of the optics of obstructing a bill that would help fund police in Washington DC.

Article from The Liberty Daily.

I cannot be certain of the motives, but I’m certain about the action itself. Here’s the scenario: Rep. Ken Calvert from California was supposed to file a “proxy vote” on behalf of Rep. John Carter from Texas. Meanwhile, Rep. Daniel Webster from Florida refused to submit a proxy vote out of principle and failed to make it back to DC in time to vote in person.

That’s two votes, both of which would have been against the Bill. It ended up passing 213-212. If either the Carter or Webster vote had made it in, the tie would have resulted in the Bill not passing. Pretty odd coincidence that Republicans could have easily stopped passage of the Bill if anyone in leadership any of the three Congressman who were assigned the dunce cap for this particular exercise had actually done their jobs. Instead, the Bill “miraculously” passed as if the hand of Lucifer had reached up from the pits of Hades to influence events in Washington DC.

But it wasn’t Lucifer. It wasn’t dumb luck. It wasn’t incompetent leadership, absent-minded Congressmen, or an idiotic Congressman who willfully cost tax-payers $1.9 billion for the sake of preserving his “principles.” This happened exactly as it was supposed to happen. The House Republican leadership’s plan was executed like clockwork.

Let’s look at the feeble excuses. First, let’s look at Webster’s alleged principles getting in the way of serving the people who voted for him. According to Newsmax:

“Rep. Webster missed votes because he was unavoidably detained in the district and wasn’t able to make it to D.C. in time to make the votes,” a spokesperson for Webster said. “He likely would have opposed the bill — he didn’t proxy vote on principle as he is on the record opposing proxy-voting and was part of the original lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.”

Now, let’s look at the alleged reason that Calvert claimed, his “senior moment.” According to The Epoch Times:

A member of the House didn’t cast a proxy vote for a fellow congressman on the Democrat-backed $1.9 billion Capitol security spending bill because it slipped his mind, according to a spokesperson.

…

Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no. Reps. Jamaal Bowman ( D-N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) voted present. All other Democrats voted to support it.

The bill would reimburse the National Guard for costs incurred when troops were deployed to the Capitol earlier this year, provide Capitol Police with overtime pay, and other resources. It would also create a response force that would aid Capitol Police during a crisis, as well as fortify the doors and windows of the Capitol building itself.

And therein lies the reason I believe they botched the blocking of the bill intentionally. Imagine the optics of House Republicans siding with “The Squad” to essentially defund police. The reason this bill needs to be opposed is because it’s a whole lot of money without appropriate designations for where it’s going. In other words, it’s a standard Democrat bill. That’s not why every Republican other than the two morons who didn’t get their votes in were opposed to it. Nevertheless, the optics would have been awful with the six Justice Democrats radical progressives opposed to the Bill over police funding.

Again, I could be wrong on their motives but I’m not wrong on the actual events that took place. If Republican leadership was truly unaware that they were going to miss by one vote, they don’t need to be mathematicians to realize they had a vote to block it literally sitting in one of their member’s pocket.

They were not unaware (though if they were, they shouldn’t be representing anyone in DC or anywhere else). They had a chance to stop this expensive Bill and they essentially threw the game.

In the real world, when someone “accidentally” loses $1.9 billion of shareholders’ money, they don’t keep their jobs. In DC, losing $1.9 billion of taxpayer dollars should have the same result. Everyone involved in these “mistakes” must resign.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













