Share the truth















When I was told that actor John Cena “begged” for forgiveness from the “Chinese people” (though he was clearly begging the Chinese Communist Party, owners of Hollywood) for calling Taiwan a country, I assumed it was exaggerated. I figured he said he was sorry and moved on. Nope, he begged. In Chinese. In a public video. If he had fallen to his knees in front of Xi Jinping and wept while kissing the Chinese leader’s feet, it would not have been any more humiliating than the video he recorded.

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Yizhou Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

Translated: “Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.

“I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

Cena had been doing interviews to promote “F9,” the latest installment in the long “Fast and Furious” saga. During an interview, he mentioned the nation of Taiwan, sending furious phone calls and threats from Beijing to their minions in Hollywood demanding the actor make amends. We can assume threats were made to block the movie altogether and blacklist Cena for making such a “grievous” mistake.

According to Taiwan News:

American professional wrestler and actor John Cena apologized profusely in Mandarin on Tuesday (May 25) after Chinese netizens became enraged over his reference to Taiwan as a country. On May 8, TVBS released a video of Cena excitedly promoting the film “Fast & Furious 9” in Mandarin for Taiwanese audiences. In the video, Cena emphasized that “Taiwan will be the first country to see ‘Fast & Furious 9,” and speaking to Taiwanese viewers, he reiterated, “You are the first to see this movie.”

However, after a massive surge in cases that occurred one week later, Taipei and New Taipei on May 15 declared Level 3 restrictions, which were expanded nationwide by May 19. The film was originally supposed to premiere in Taiwan on May 19, but it was postponed indefinitely as Level 3 measures put an end to all movie showings across the nation.

Meanwhile, in China, where there is an ongoing outbreak of local COVID-19 cases in Anhui Province and Liaoning Province, the film’s premiere was held on May 21. The Taiwanese video eventually made its way to social media in China, enraging Chinese netizens with comments such as “You can’t speak Chinese, please shut up.”

A press conference prior to the premier slated for May 18 in Shanghai was canceled due to “threats,” reported Apple Daily. Fearing an impact at the box office revenues in the lucrative China market, Cena posted a video on Weibo in which he lamented in Mandarin that he had done many interviews to promote the movie and during one of them had “made a mistake.”

This shines a bright spotlight on the reality of China and more importantly the Chinese Communist Party. They hold the strictest possible controls on information, which is why there is still an ongoing debate about the origins of the Wuhan Flu that they unleashed from the Wuhan Virology Lab onto the world. Whether intentionally or as a result of their absolute stupidity, the close and well-funded allies of Dr. Anthony Fauci are clearly the reason the world is in the state that it’s in, but they will continue to lie in order to save face.

That’s why this Cena apology is so important. On the surface, it may seem like just another Hollywood pawn salvaging his place in the lucrative Chinese film market, but in reality it’s an example of the iron grip the Chinese Communist Party has over many aspects of life in the United States. This isn’t just Cena being weak. It’s Cena demonstrating that his prospects are controlled by the people pulling the strings, an nearly all of them are in Beijing.

This isn’t isolated. Beijing’s control in the United States and around the world is tremendous and growing. Covid-19 is just the tip of the iceberg. As The Daily Wire reported, some of the actions taken by the Chinese communist government to hide the truth about the coronavirus pandemic that started in their country include:

Watching John Cena grovel should act as a warning to all. Whatever influence you believe the Chinese Communist Party has in the United States, multiply it by ten. They’re in control. Pretending like they’re not is ignorant.

‘The Purge’ by Big Tech targets conservatives, including us

Just when we thought the Covid-19 lockdowns were ending and our ability to stay afloat was improving, censorship reared its ugly head.

For the last few months, NOQ Report, Conservative Playbook, and the American Conservative Movement have appealed to our readers for assistance in staying afloat through Covid-19 lockdowns. The downturn in the economy has limited our ability to generate proper ad revenue just as our traffic was skyrocketing. We had our first sustained stretch of three months with over a million visitors in November, December, and January, but February saw a dip.

It wasn’t just the shortened month. We expected that. We also expected the continuation of dropping traffic from “woke” Big Tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, but it has actually been much worse than anticipated. Our Twitter account was banned. Both of our YouTube accounts were banned. Facebook “fact-checks” everything we post. Spotify canceled us. Medium canceled us. Apple canceled us. Why? Because we believe in the truth prevailing, and that means we will continue to discuss “taboo” topics.

The 2020 presidential election was stolen. You can’t say that on Big Tech platforms without risking cancellation, but we’d rather get cancelled for telling the truth rather than staying around to repeat mainstream media’s lies. They have been covering it up since before the election and they’ve convinced the vast majority of conservative news outlets that they will be harmed if they continue to discuss voter fraud. We refuse to back down. The truth is the truth.

The lies associated with Covid-19 are only slightly more prevalent than the suppression of valid scientific information that runs counter to the prescribed narrative. We should be allowed to ask questions about the vaccines, for example, as there is ample evidence for concern. One does not have to be an “anti-vaxxer” in order to want answers about vaccines that are still considered experimental and that have a track record in a short period of time of having side-effects, including death. One of our stories about the Johnson & Johnson “vaccine” causing blood clots was “fact-checked” and removed one day before the government hit the brakes on it. These questions and news items are not allowed on Big Tech which is just another reason we are getting canceled.

There are more topics that they refuse to allow. In turn, we refuse to stop discussing them. This is why we desperately need your help. The best way NOQ, CP, and ACM readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We are pacing to be short by about $3700 per month in order to maintain operations.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. We had 5,657,724 sessions on our website from November, 2020, through February, 2021. Our intention is to elevate that to higher levels this year by focusing on a strategy that relies on free speech rather than being beholden to progressive Big Tech companies.

During that four-month stretch, Twitter and Facebook accounted for about 20% of our traffic. We are actively working on operating as if that traffic is zero, replacing it with platforms that operate more freely such as Gab, Parler, and others. While we were never as dependent on Big Tech as most conservative sites, we’d like to be completely free from them. That doesn’t mean we will block them, but we refuse to be beholden to companies that absolutely despise us simply because of our political ideology.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth













