Former CIA chief John Brennan recently warned about the rhetoric and danger of the far left and Antifa.

This is amazing because Brennan himself is a man of the far left and has helped perpetuate the myth about Trump supporters being dangerous.

Did he have a momentary lapse into sanity and reality?

The Washington Examiner reported:

Former CIA Director John Brennan warns about left-wing rhetoric and antifa Former CIA Director John Brennan said he is "concerned" about the rhetoric coming from some left-wing members of Congress as he warned about antifa's "vigilantism." Juliette Kayyem, a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a former assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, broached the topic of left-wing radicalization in a conversation on Tuesday with the longtime intelligence officer, with the discussion moderator seeking a "sense of balance" as she noted there appears to be a great deal of focus by the FBI on right-wing extremism. In his response, Brennan acknowledged people who fall under a "broad rubric of antifa" while saying politicians should choose their words more […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

