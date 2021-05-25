Share the truth















Image courtesy: The Nation AOC holds the power to consistently make conservatives shake their heads. She’s a confusing contradiction sporting big hoop earrings as her signature political statement.

But no matter how many times I’ve had a laugh at AOC’s expense, I never quite pegged her for a mental breakdown.

Apparently, I was wrong! Now, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is in therapy. And like everything else falling apart, this is all Trump’s fault. At least that was her claim on the radio show Latino USA .

AOC called the capitol riots an “all-out attempted coup.” But she has it backwards. The riot was IN RESPONSE TO an all out coup against the greatest president in modern history. So, AOC can cry her crocodile tears, and claim Trump supporters “had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.” In fact, as AOC put it, lawmakers are now as good as veterans in the United States military, because she and her colleagues “served in war.”

But wait, there’s more. Thanks to her far-left friend and confidant, Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), AOC is finally able to “recognize trauma.” Hell, she’s probably looking into disability benefits for her newly acquired […]

Read the whole story at theblacksphere.net

