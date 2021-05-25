Share the truth















Sara Carter appeared on Steve Hilton’s “ The Next Revolution ” to discuss on Sunday the Wall Street Journal’s groundbreaking report on the very first cases of COVID-19 reportedly coming from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in November 2019.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” Carter said. “Very few journalists actually are asking the right questions.”

On the other hand, those who had been asking the right questions were mocked. “When people like Senator Tom Cotton came forward and said look we need to investigate this, we need to see what’s happening in China, we need to understand the origin of this virus, of coronavirus,” Carter said, “it was as if he was a conspiracy theorist.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was slammed in the media for asking those questions early on in the pandemic and for negating the World Health Organization.

Cotton and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) both pressed Dr. Fauci earlier this year on the origins of the coronavirus. Then, they were rebuffed. Now, Fauci is calling for an investigation into its origin. Cotton tweeted Monday how “remarkable” of a coincidence it would be if the virus didn’t originate in the lab. You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism

Share […]

Read the whole story at saraacarter.com

Share the truth













