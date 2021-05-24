Share the truth















On May 7, just in time for Mother’s Day, left-leaning New York Post author Elizabeth Bruenig wrote a piece entitled, “I Became a Mother at 25 and I’m Not Sorry I Didn’t Wait.” Within hours, pro-abortion feminists reacted on Twitter with everything from vehement disapproval to unabashed vitriol. The author, now 31 and the mother of two children, celebrated motherhood and suggested that a common fear among millennial women, namely that they would lose themselves by having children, was unfounded.

“[T]he truest thing about having children,” wrote Bruenig, “[…] is that it isn’t a chore but a pleasure, not the end of freedom as you know it but the beginning of a kind of liberty you can’t imagine.”

Bruenig continued, “One of the things they don’t tell you about having babies is that you don’t ever have a baby; you have your baby, which is, to you, the ur-baby, the sum of all babies. The moment they laid her damp rosy body on my chest, I knew she would envelop my world.”

READ: These career women embraced motherhood with no regrets

“What I didn’t understand — couldn’t have, at the time — was that deserting yourself for another person really is […]

Read the whole story at www.liveaction.org

Share the truth













