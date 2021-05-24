Share the truth















‘The fight to protect our religious freedom has just begun’

A federal judge has rejected a request from the College of the Ozarks to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against a Biden administration policy on transgender rules.

Judge Roseann Ketchmark in her ruling decided that the “effort by the conservative Christian college to stop the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from applying the new directive would not protect the college from any liability related to unfair housing allegations,” reports the Springfield News Leader.

HUD in February had issued a directive prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing in the wake of a sweeping executive order President Joe Biden issued on his first day in office.

“The lawsuit challenges a directive from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that forces religious schools to violate their beliefs by opening their dormitories, including dorm rooms and shared shower spaces, to members of the opposite sex,” according to Alliance Defending Freedom, the law firm that represents the school.

Attorneys for the Biden administration argued that the mandate is not

