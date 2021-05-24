Share the truth















Four men being sought by the NYPD in an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan on May 20, 2021. Photo: NYPD Twitter. The suspect in a brutal antisemitic assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan on Thursday displayed no remorse on Saturday, saying he would “do it again,” the New York Post reported .

Waseem Awawdeh, 23, whose four accomplices are still being sought by police, told his victim “F*** Israel, Hamas is going to kill all of you” and called him a “dirty Jew.” get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! Now being held on $10,000 bail, Awawdeh said, “If I could do it again, I would do it again. I have no problem doing it again,” according to prosecutors.

The victim, Joseph Borgen, 29, was identifiably Jewish due to wearing a kippah, and was ambushed by Awawdeh and four other thugs, beaten, and pepper sprayed.

“I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first I thought I was getting urinated on,” he said. “But it turned out I was getting Maced and pepper-sprayed. My face was on fire. That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

