Haley Meijer is the sister of Republican US House Representative Peter Meijer in Michigan. Even she is dissatisfied with his actions in DC, so she is supporting his primary challenger Tom Norton. In fact, Haley Meijer wants her brother out of DC so much she is a “top fan” of Norton’s, according to Norton’s campaign Facebook page.

“Thank you for fighting for our freedoms, and defending our constitution,” Haley Meijer wrote in response to Norton’s video about challenging her brother. PETER MEIJER VOTED TO IMPEACH THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT AND TO INVESTIGATE REPUBLICANS

Rep. Meijer is facing blowback in Republican circles due to his vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump, so he is one of the 10 Republicans targeted to be primaried in 2022. Meijer ran as a supporter of Trump’s, so the betrayal to Trump supporters was shocking.

In fact, Norton, Michigan Conservative Union President, was the first to jump in when he immediately reacted after the impeachment vote and called for all 1o Republicans who voted for impeach to be primaried.

