Maybe you have a story like this. A barber I know was shut down by one of the state government lockdowns during the coronadoom panic, in a vain attempt to quell the spread of a respiratory virus.

The shop had three chairs, all of which sat empty for months.

And then there were all those restaurants that were forced to close, or were allowed to serve only limited takeout. Lots of furloughed waitresses, cooks, and suppliers. The comestibles the restaurants used to buy went unbought. The trucks carrying the food went undriven.

Same kind of thing with lots of small retail establishments, many of which, like restaurants, went under. People lost their life savings, livelihoods, sanity, and even lives.

The oligarchs’ businesses (think: Amazon) did fine, though. As the NY Post summarized , “The rich and powerful thrived as the rest of us suffered in the year of lockdowns.” LA Times : Lockdowns Were Worth It

Hey, maybe it was it was all worth it, though, if it stopped the bug from spreading. And, say, maybe the lockdowns didn’t sting as badly as we thought they did. Maybe — hear me out, here — the lockdowns “saved lives without harming economies.” None of […]

