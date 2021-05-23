Share the truth















Business colleagues meet on the job. The latest guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has frustrated companies nationwide. (Getty Images) Confusion might be the word that best describes many Americans’ reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recommendations seemingly change every week, and those who attempt to follow those suggestions are left scrambling.

President Joe Biden and his administration have not done much to help ease that confusion. As an example, the latest guidance from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has frustrated companies nationwide.

According to Engineering News-Record , OSHA said in its April 20 safety guidance that companies which require their employees to be vaccinated will now be on the hook for any adverse reactions .

“OSHA states that if a vaccine is required, then any adverse reaction is considered work-related and therefore it must be recorded,” ENR reported.

“Under OSHA rules, most employers with more than 10 employees are required to keep a record of serious work-related injuries and illnesses. Recorded injuries and illnesses become part of a contractor’s safety record.”

As a result, many companies are abandoning their vaccine requirements for fear they could harm their safety record, which could potentially cost them, ENR reported.“We, sadly, had to […]

