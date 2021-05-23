Share the truth















Given their mind-numbing immersion in post-truth indoctrination, I used to think that Dems completely lack self-awareness. Actually, it’s a bit more troubling: their individuality is subsumed by progressive group consciousness that constrains them with an ideological straitjacket. They have too little self-awareness, too much group consciousness. They are dim Dems who dance with demons.

Individually, progressive Dems (that would be most of them) have no shame. They are easily swayed by the communal post-truth that plagues their political districts with anti-reason rhetoric. But collectively, their awareness is acute, exhibited by unwavering commitment to their soul-destroying agenda.

Group consciousness can be defined as awareness of the collective; the total awareness of itself that can be greater than the sum of people in it. This aptly describes the progressive-dominated Dems, whose individual members are malleable by the collective will. With very rare exceptions (such as whether to support Israel or Hamas), they are homogeneous, the antithesis of diversity, the epitome of exclusion.

The progressive coalition is definitely greater than the sum of the obedient minions who justify any malicious means in achieving their misguided ends. Lacking critical thinking skills, their “intelligence” is more artificial than my robotic vacuum; their self-consciousness even less than my […]

