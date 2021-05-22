Share the truth















Abortion promoters in Indiana have filed a lawsuit against the state over a plan that will have abortionists share information with patients about a treatment that reverses the process started by chemical abortion pills.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

Abortionists and their promoters long have worked to suppress information that goes to patients about the processes and procedures of abortion, including the longterm effects on a woman.

Now, the Indianapolis Star reports they’ve filed a lawsuit over the state’s new law.

House Bill 1577, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb recently and takes effect July 1, requires abortion clinics to give patients information in writing about progesterone, “a drug some anti-abortion groups say can reverse medically induced abortions, as long as the mother has only taken one of the two required abortion pills.”

LifeNews reports, “The law, sponsored by state Rep. Peggy Mayfield, R-Martinsville, requires abortion facilities to inform mothers about the abortion pill reversal procedure, which can reverse the effects of a drug-induced abortion and may save her unborn baby’s life. The procedure is credited with saving more than 2,000 babies’ lives so far.”

The lawsuit comes from All Options Pregnancy Resource Center, an abortion business, and other pro-abortion groups.

The new law also requires Indiana abortion businesses to provide a photo of her unborn baby’s ultrasound image to women at least 18 hours before the abortion.

Mayfield had urged lawmakers to support the plan even though the lawsuit was expected, because, “I think the priority is on saving the babies.”

Pro-abortion groups charge that the abortion pill reversal protocol is “junk science.”

But LifeNews explained, “Research and medical experts indicate that it is safe and effective for the mother and baby. The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists supports it, and even a prestigious Yale School of Medicine doctor told the New York Times that the treatment ‘makes biological sense,’ and he would recommend it to his own daughter.”

The fight also is going on in other states where lawmakers have adopted a requirement that women be given full information about their abortion options, including three where similar lawsuits are pending.

The abortion pill process includes two pills, the first being mifepristone that blocks the hormone progesterone. The reversal process restores that.

The pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute warns that 32 states now have requirements for abortionists to provide information to patients, but “in some cases … the statutes are biased on their face.”

“In seven states, they mandate the provision of negative and unscientific information about abortion and its implications. In five other states, they require that the woman to told that the state favors childbirth over abortion,” the organization charges.

The Supreme Court has upheld the requirements to provide information to women.

