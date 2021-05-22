Share the truth















It has been two weeks since I wrote “ CRT: If School District Staff Have Been Trained to Interrupt Parents Who Trained Them and Who Paid For That? ” about Janice Starkey and her outburst to a parent who simply expressed support for HB544 during the call.

“I’m interrupting you. You are not allowed to talk. People like you that have views like you are not allowed to do what you’re doing, I’ve been trained to interrupt you.”

This feels like that famous Roadhouse movie line. “ Be nice, until it’s time to not be nice .” I’ll be patient….until it’s time to not be patient. If Janice doesn’t wish to talk, I’ll start climbing up her food chain.

—— Original Message ——

From: “Skip” <[email protected]>

To: [email protected]

Sent: 5/21/2021 10:06:49 AM

Subject: Janice StarkeyGood morning,I am reaching out to you about Janice Starkey as I am working on a story on what she allegedly said to a parent during a PTO Zoom meeting:“ I’m interrupting you. You are not allowed to talk. People like you that have views like you are not allowed to do what you’re doing, I’ve been trained to interrupt you .“The parent was simply relating […]

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

Share the truth













