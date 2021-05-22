Share the truth















Mark this as “What were you thinking?” Now, in this time of leftist lunacy, Lincoln Center hosted an event to honor a woman who praised none other than Usama bin Laden.

If you guessed this is all tied to the #StopAsianHate campaign liberals are using to keep the anti-Trump emotions alive, then you guessed right. God forbid America start to see the truth of Trump’s presidency alongside the reality of the shit-show we’re now subjected to. It’s much better to flood us with images of a hateful, ugly society. And then sprinkle on a few leaders we should never be proud of.

As Fox News explains:

Activist Yuri Kochiyama opposed WWII-era Japanese internment and the Vietnam War – and she praised bin Laden after 9/11.

She endured Japanese American internment during World War II and later helped convince the government to apologize and repay the victims, she opposed U.S. involvement in Vietnam and befriended Malcolm X – all before she said she “admired” Usama bin Laden following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

As police departments around the country report increasing hate crimes against Asian Americans, New York City’s Lincoln Center hosted a pop-up performance to honor the civil rights activist Yuri Kochiyama […]

