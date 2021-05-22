Share the truth















Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

A joint White House press conference Friday with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in ended with an unusual question being posed to the president and an even more unusual answer being offered in reply.

After Biden said his usual “thank you” after fielding some questions, Fox News’s Peter Doocy abruptly asked him whether he had “time for one more.”

“If you’re not asking me a mean one like you usually do,” the president initially replied, prompting some laughter from the mainstream press.

By “mean one,” he meant a tough question instead of the relatively easy ones that are usually asked of him by members of the mainstream press.“It’s actually something interesting — I think — that has not come up. President Obama says,” Doocy began asking as Biden burst into brief laughter, “that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon. And he says, ‘We don’t know exactly what they are.’ What do you think that it is?”In response, Biden said, “I would ask him again.”He then issued another “thank you” and […]

Read the whole story at www.bizpacreview.com

Share the truth













