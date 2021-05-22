Share the truth















Former President Donald Trump left no one wondering what he thought about the current leadership of the Republican Party during an interview with One America News on Thursday night.

In the interview with OAN’s Chanel Rion, Trump ripped the current Republican leadership as “weak” and specifically called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as being “hopeless.”

Trump talked about the ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans about forming a “9/11-style” commission to investigate the events of January 6, when Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.

Trump talked about the ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans about forming a "9/11-style" commission to investigate the events of January 6, when Trump supporters breached the Capitol building.

Legislation to form the commission passed the House on Wednesday with 35 Republican votes, and now moves to the Senate.

President Trump did not mince words in speaking about his disappointment in Republicans and Mitch McConnell: “I’m watching the negotiation — which is a one-way negotiation in Congress. They get whatever they want approved. McConnell is hopeless, and he can’t stop anything.”

Rion then asked a very interesting question.She asked Trump if there was any real difference between McConnell and Senate […]

