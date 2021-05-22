Share the truth















A bizarre chain of incidents led to a Houston police dispatcher and deputy being charged with child sex abuse after a police sergeant committed suicide over the accusations.

The case began to unravel on May 14 when a police dispatcher spoke out about child abuse allegations against Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Robert Johnson during her work performance evaluation.

That spurred an Internal Affairs investigation that went through the Houston Police Department on Monday. The allegations were then linked to the Alvin Police Department.

On Wednesday, that same dispatcher alerted authorities that she was with Johnson and that he was threatening to kill her and commit suicide. When police tried to arrest Johnson during a traffic stop, he began a six hour standoff during which he confessed to the accusations.

Police say he also implicated the dispatcher who accused him and another deputy.

Johnson then committed suicide by shooting himself.The dispatcher and deputy were fired from their jobs and arrested. Christina McKay was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and Chonda Shalett Williams was charged with sexual assault of a child.A woman who had been in a previous relationship with Johnson told KPRC-TV that he was a “narcissist” and that there were several […]

