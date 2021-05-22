Share the truth















Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez/PHOTO: nrkbeta (CC) Jewish activists and rabbis blame Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., for intimidating New York’s prominent pro- Israel Democrats into silence regarding the state’s recent conflict with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, the New York Post reported .

Michael Nussbaum, president of the Queens Council of Jewish Organizations, expressed dismay about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., who supported Israel before progressives hijacked the Democratic Party’s foreign policy program.

“Chuck Schumer? Who?,” Nussbaum asked.

“I’m surprised and disappointed,” he said. “Members of the New York congressional delegation who have a lot of sway have not spoken out forcefully to defend Israel, and they have not denounced AOC or corrected her.”

Ocasio-Cortez, with support from Reps. Rashida Tlaib , D-Mi., Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., has aggressively pushed the Democratic Party away from its traditional support for Israel.

Joined by a handful of other progressives, Ocasio-Cortez introduced a resolution to halt the Biden administration’s planned sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, according to The New York Post .“At a time when so many, including President Biden, support a ceasefire, we should not be sending ‘direct attack’ weaponry to Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong this violence,” Ocasio-Cortez said about […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

Share the truth













