Joe Scarborough spoke out on his MSNBC show “Morning Joe” on Friday morning to rant against Republicans who are not accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Scarborough began his rant by attacking Republicans who are offended by people disrespecting the American flag by kneeling for the anthem. He then began targeting those who still think the election was rigged, telling them to “just get the hell out.”

“If you believe that, I will say to you what many of you said in the 1960s: America, love it or leave it,” Scarborough screamed, according to Newsweek . “If you don’t have respect in American democracy anymore if you don’t respect Madisonian checks and balances if your guy doesn’t win, if that’s the new rules of engagement for this great republic, then just leave our country because you’re unworthy of it.”

“There are millions of immigrants who will come here and raise their right hand and buy into the creed and believe that we are exceptional, that believe American democracy is the greatest government on the face of the Earth,” he added. “And they will do it proudly. They will salute the flag proudly. And most importantly, they will fight for what […]

