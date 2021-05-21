Share the truth















The attorney representing the family of Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who was shot dead by Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 riot, plans to sue the agency for more than $10 million. Officials have been placed on notice as the family demands accountability for Babbitt’s death.

“Right now, we have no accountability—zero accountability—they give no explanation to justify the shooting and they do not even identify the officer. That is what they do in autocratic countries, not in the United States,” said Maryland-based attorney Terrell N. Roberts III to The Washington Times on Thursday.

Roberts said he’ll sue the Capitol Police under the Federal Tort Claims Act , which requires six months notice before filing to sue in court. The family will also pursue claims against the unnamed officer who shot Babbitt.

The family attorney said he’s reviewing video of the shooting that was captured by private citizens via personal cell phones. He said he also won’t identify the officer by name at this time. “The purpose of the case is to hold the police officer and the Capitol Police accountable for violating Ashli Babbitt’s constitutional right—that is the purpose,” he clarified to The Washington Times

The lawyer lambasted the […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth













