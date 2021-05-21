Share the truth















Water freezes at 32 degree farenheight. The sun rises and sets every day. Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is a hypocrite. These are all irrefutable facts.

While Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was telling her constituents and the rest of the country to remain under their beds over fears of the Wuhan Virus plague, she was boldly defying the restrictions put in place by her nephew, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom. On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying "you must wear your mask." On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Ignoring her own mask mandates in September 2020, wasn’t the end of it for Washington’s Queen of Hypocrisy. Nancy’s been slamming members of Congress with huge fines for refusing to wear masks on the House floor.

America's most badass female Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene tweeted about the two letters she's received for not wearing a mask on the House floor.

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

