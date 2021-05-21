Share the truth















Papers, please. Could vee see your papers, please?

The state of Oregon lifted its face mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 . At the same time, they created a Nazi-like rule that businesses and churches must now act as agents to the state by requiring people who wish to enter their dwellings without wearing a mask to provide proof that they were vaccinated. The newly minted agents of the state of Oregon (without compensation) must then review the documentation provided to make sure that it is authentic.

Will there be penalties if they don’t do that or if they do a cursory review of the papers provided and the COVID Gestapo comes along and finds out that someone in their business or house of worship has forged documents? Will there be angry customers to have to deal with thanks to the new rules? These are the questions it appears no one is answering. And why wouldn’t people be angry? They did their “civic duty,” and they got vaccinated but now they’re being called liars and a burden of proof has been handed down on them.

Does anyone else think that this chaos and confusion and the anger […]

