Share the truth















Parents showed up at a Timberlane Regional School Board meeting in New Hampshire to request that the mask mandate for school children be lifted. But the school board shut down the meeting before it began because the parents were unmasked themselves. Then one of the mom’s was arrested and escorted out of the meeting after she refused to cover her face.

The Union Leader reports that “several Plaistow police officers and state police troopers swarmed inside and outside the auditorium” as the meeting was stopped and the woman was arrested.

Kate Bossi, who is also a Sunday school teacher, was the first unmasked person to walk into the Performing Arts Center where the meeting was being held. According to her daughter Jackie Wydola, Bossi’s arrest happened shortly after 7 pm, which is when the meeting was meant to take place.

The school policy which requires masking was what Bossi and Wydola were at the meeting to protest. The masking mandate is not law, but the policy of the school board.

As she was cuffed and led away, Bossi told arresting officer Sgt. Alec Porter “You are violating my rights right now. You are remiss.”

“Come on Sgt. Porter, you know this is wrong what […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth













