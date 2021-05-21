Share the truth















(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) One of many threats hanging over the gun-rights world right now is the threat of universal background checks. The Democrats who control the House passed them. The Democrat in the White House wants them. Democrats in the Senate support it as well, and since that party controls all three places, it seemed the threat was very real.

The saving grace so far has been the filibuster. It’s kept gun control in check…which is part of why Democrats hate it right now.

Anyway, back to the threat of universal background checks. The threat is real. However, it seems it may be less of a threat going forward . Sen. Chris Murphy, who’s been leading the charge to secure a long-shot bipartisan deal on a gun background checks bill , told CNN on Thursday he thinks “it’s close” to the point where “we’ve got to put a bill on the floor,” a signal that hopes for a bipartisan agreement have faded and Democrats are all but guaranteed to move forward with a vote on House-passed bills that have no chance of passing in the Senate. The Connecticut Democrat noted that he hasn’t spoken to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer […]

