This week, two Republican representatives received letters from the House Sergeant at Arms, who warned them against violating Nancy Pelosi’s mask policy in the lower chamber.

So the two Republicans subsequently trashed those warnings. Literally. Just filed @SpeakerPelosi ’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule. pic.twitter.com/KwKlbAV0Ml — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2021 RELATED: GOP Rep. Crenshaw Calls Out Media – Says They Dislike Someone Who ‘Pokes Holes In That Liberal Bubble’ Rep. Massie Shared A Photo Of His Mask Violation Warning In The Trash

Libertarian-leaning Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie shared a tweet on Wednesday that had a photo showing he had thrown House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker’s letter in the trash.

Massie wrote, “Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule.”

The warning to Massie reads, “Pursuant to House Resolution 38, you were observed not wearing a mask on the Floor of the House on May 18, 2021.”

"You were then asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives, unless recognized to speak by the chair," it continued.

