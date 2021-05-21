Share the truth















The election of Rep. Elise Stefanik as chair of the House Republican Conference has already done wonders for GOP morale. With Ms. Stefanik as third-ranking House Republican, the GOP has a leader who fights for Republican policies, not against members of the GOP.

Still, the House vote on establishing a Januar6 6 commission indicates that 35 House Republicans are still afflicted with Cheneyitis; willing to cave to Democrat talking points rather than keep their eyes on the best interest of the GOP — and the country.

Consider the lead two paragraphs in this CNN report on the House action for a January 6 commission. The House voted Wednesday to approve legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on January 6 at the US Capitol, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill. The final vote was 252-175. The GOP defections showcased a significant break with Republican leadership in the chamber and former President Donald Trump, who urged members to vote against the legislation. Apparently, 35 House Republicans have fallen for the leftists’ party line that the commotion at the Capitol, January 6, was “a violent insurrection.” In the manner, say, of John Brown at […]

