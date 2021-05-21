Share the truth















A federal judge has ruled that students of the opposite biological sex must be allowed to share shower spaces and dorms at a Christian college in Missouri.

Judge Roseann Ketchmark of the District Court of Western Missouri ruled against the College of the Ozarks, a Christian college, which had sued Joe Biden’s administration over its transgender discrimination policies.

School administrators said they expected to appeal Ketchmark’s decision.

“While we are disappointed in today’s ruling, we expect to appeal so that schools are not forced to open girls dorms to males and violate their religious beliefs,” College of the Ozarks Chief Communications Officer Valerie Coleman said during the Wednesday press briefing.

“We will continue to fight,” she said.However, supporters of the order applauded it as a win for LGBTQ Americans. They argued it recognized transgender civil rights.Biden was sued by a Christian college that says his executive order on “gender identity” violates its religious freedom by forcing it to compel its students to share their dorms and showers with members of the opposite sex.In a federal lawsuit filed in Missouri district court, the College of the Ozarks says a directive issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development is unconstitutional […]

