Another day, another lawsuit brought against the best president America has ever had. What a shame.

President Trump is being sued for defamation and infliction of emotional distress for calling the coronavirus the “China virus.” A lawsuit brought by the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition claims President Trump is at fault for causing harm to Chinese Americans.

They claim that when President Trump used the term "China virus," it contributed to the rise in violence toward Chinese Americans. The left has been pushing the political narrative that the use of the term is a cause of violence. In January, Biden issued an executive order banning the use of the term "China virus." The order applies to federal agencies and public health documents and resources. This lends legitimacy to the claim from the left.

President Trump said it’s not racist to call the virus the ‘Chinese Virus’:

The group suing, also known as CACRC, wants President Trump to pay roughly $22.9 million. […]

