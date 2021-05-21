Share the truth















Listening to Joe Biden’s press conference, one would think he played an integral role in the cease-fire that is now in effect between Israel and Hamas. He even thanked Egypt for the “role” they played in brokering it. But the White House and American mainstream media are the only ones giving kudos to the President for anything other than a supporting role in the negotiations. According to Israel, Hamas, and Egypt, it was the United States that was the support player in the negotiations.

Biden’s press conference continuously referenced calls that he had made — half-a-dozen — with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But word from the Israeli government quietly indicates that Biden was trying to broker concessions for the Palestinians and was terse with Netanyahu over the latter’s unwillingness to give in to demands from a force that provoked the conflict in the first place. The final agreement, brokered by the Egyptians, was an unconditional cease-fire.

As Fox News reported, "Biden tries to claim credit for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas": President Biden sought to take credit for a cease-fire Thursday between Israel and Hamas, despite reports that it was Egypt that brokered the peace.

