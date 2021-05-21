Share the truth















A conservative media outlet editor has filed an ethics complaint against New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s re-election campaign, alleging the Democratic governor improperly used campaign funds on her daughter’s beauty business.

The complaint from conservative activist John Block focuses on a $1,040 payment in October to “Beauty By Erin Grisham,” which was described by the governor’s campaign spokesman as a media preparation expense, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

Block says that Erin Grisham’s business focuses on cosmetology, instead of media preparation, and argues the money is not a permissible campaign expense, as outlined in the 2019 campaign finance guide.

“No public servant in New Mexico should be above the law regardless of what office they may occupy,” he said in the complaint filed Thursday. It seems like every week New Mexicans wake up to hear something else that @GovMLG is doing to embarrass their great state. If it’s not credible allegations of sexual assault or using taxpayer money for wagyu beef, it’s large campaign payments to her daughter. pic.twitter.com/AKHsnvvmaC — The RGA (@The_RGA) May 20, 2021 Grisham’s campaign spokesperson pushed back against the complaint, calling it “frivolous and sexist,” according to The Associated Press .

“These routine political expenses were for the governor’s […]

