A number of House Republicans sent a stark message to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and the “Hamas Caucus” by placing pro-Israeli signs in a hallway they share with the “Squad” member.

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) was the first one to plaster a wall with a “Stand With Israel” sign outside his office. He wanted to make sure Ocasio-Cortez saw it every time she left her office to vote according to a House Republican source.

It didn’t end there. Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Lisa McClain (R-MI), and Chris Jacobs (R-NY) all followed his lead and put up their own signs outside their offices as well. They all share a hallway with Ocasio-Cortez.

“It’s absolutely astonishing that we have members of Congress attempting to equate Israel’s right to defend itself to the terrorist attacks being orchestrated by Iran-backed Hamas,” Waltz remarked to Fox News . I stand with Israel! 🇮🇱 As a Congressman and veteran, I support the strongest democracy in the Middle East. This is a pivotal time for U.S-Israel relations and we cannot waver while they are relentlessly attacked by Hamas terrorists. https://t.co/wLzSTOMedK — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) May 14, 2021 “Americans need to hold firm in reminding our country that we […]

