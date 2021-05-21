Share the truth















Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made some explosive comments this week about possibly having bigger plans in the near future.

While speaking at the Republican Committee of Allegheny County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, DeSantis hinted at his future political ambitions, proclaiming, “I have only begun to fight.”

“While in all these lockdown states closed schools, shuttered businesses, and destroyed lives were the norm, in Florida, we’ve had schools open the entire school year,” DeSantis said.

“Our businesses are thriving and we’ve saved millions of livelihoods from the brunt of lockdowns, and all I can say to any state that has not followed suit: Open your state. Open your schools. Take off these mask mandates. Let people live and thrive,” he added.

DeSantis highlighted his work to free citizens during the pandemic, contrasting Florida’s efforts to locked-down states like Pennsylvania.

“We did not suppress our society. Our schools have been open. Every parent has a right to send their kid to school in person in the state of Florida,” he continued.His speech brought resounding applause as he concluded, “I can tell you this: In the state of Florida, with me as governor, I have only begun to fight.”CNN noted the Florida governor’s rising popularity among […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

Share the truth













