Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States held its first meeting this week – a step forward in what critics call a coup and a bad idea.

The meeting was brief and nothing was decided, but commissioners plan to gather again soon to discuss topics like the membership and size of the court.

The idea of adding justices has been gaining steam in recent months, due in part to liberal objections to the justices nominated by President Trump. But Ashley Baker, director of public policy at the Committee for Justice , thinks adding justices is a bad idea.

“It’s a big reversal from Biden,” notes Baker. ” In 1983, Joe Biden said packing the court was a terrible idea , then Justice [Ruth] Ginsburg said packing the Court was a bad idea. Now Justice [Stephen] Breyer is saying the same thing.”

Baker thinks this is designed to be an attack on the court’s legitimacy, “just like FDR said in 1937.”

First Liberty Institute is another legal organization that considers court packing to be a terrible idea. President and CEO Kelly Shackelford tells One News Now it amounts to a coup .”Americans know that adding seats to the United […]

