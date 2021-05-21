Share the truth















Just when you think racial agitators can’t get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day.

Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.

Emory University tax law professor Dorothy A. Brown has just released her book, The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — and How We Can Fix It , in which she alleges that the nation’s tax system, along with other American institutions, is rigged against African Americans. She advocates massive wealth redistribution as one solution. She is also encouraging President Biden’s administration to exploit racial arguments to change the tax code.

Leftists will allow no opposition to their extremist positions. Their venomous narrative about our founding is distinctly anti-American and hostile to America’s interests.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she will grant individual interviews only to journalists of color. She slammed the media for not sufficiently addressing “institutionalized racism” in their organizations, noting that […]

