Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) secretly made $1 million in investing in medical companies that had a stake in the Covid response.

Recall, Congressman Malinowski admonished people for looking to profit off of the pandemic.

“This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE, anywhere in the world,” Malinowski told MSNBC in April 2020.

Unsurprisingly, the crooked Democrat lawmaker secretly made money off of the pandemic and didn’t properly report his trading activity to Congress.

MarketWatch reported : Since early 2020, Malinowski has bought or sold as much as $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response, according to an analysis of records by The Associated Press. The trades were just one slice of a stock buying and selling spree by the congressman during that time, worth as much as $3.2 million, that he did not properly disclose. The issue of congressional stock trading took on a new urgency last year when at least three senators were the subject of inquiries about whether they made financial […]

