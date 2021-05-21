Share the truth















Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death in Washington DC on January 6th by a still-unnamed gunman, gave to the ‘We Build the Wall’ project. She and millions of Americans gave to the wall project so it could be built while the Democrats did all they could to prevent a wall on the Southern border from being funded.

While the Democrats tried to stop a wall on the Southern Border from being funded, America built sections of the wall. There were millions of donors to the project. One of the donors was Ashli Babbitt.

The purple heart veteran Candace Owens referred to was Brian Kolfage. He, Steve Bannon, and a couple of others were behind this project to build the wall and they did. Brian Kolfage shared with us: She represents every donor of WBTW. Just like every donor who gave to build the wall. She’s a damn patriot and I’m going to make sure we name our wall after […]

