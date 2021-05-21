Share the truth















SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images Initial numbers coming out of Gaza from the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) operation “Guardian of the Walls” shows that Palestinian terrorists took a beating in response to the countless terrorist attacks that they launched against Israel over the last couple of weeks.

“During the 11 days of the Guardian of the Walls operation, IDF forces destroyed over 100 kilometers (62 miles) of Hamas’ ‘Metro’ – the network of underground tunnels created by the terrorist organization to protect both members and munitions and to enhance its mobility and freedom of action,” Arutz Sheva 7 reported . The IDF reported that they also killed 225 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, including 25 senior commanders.

Palestinian terrorists had fired approximately 4,340 rockets at Israel, with nearly 650 failing and falling inside of Gaza. Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted an estimated 90% of the remaining rockets that were launched.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the damage that Hamas, a designated terrorist organization, suffered was so severe that they were not yet even aware of the full extent of the damage.

“When we embarked on this operation together, I defined its central objective as being to strike a serious […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth













