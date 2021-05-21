Share the truth















Wuhan Institute of Virology, China The watchdog group Judicial Watch is suing the federal government to get documents about U.S. taxpayer funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China ( Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:21-cv-00696).

Judicial Watch has had unmatched success obtaining documents under both Democrat and Republican administrations through its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits challenging the government’s withholding of public information. The group has been able to get documents that even Congressional subpoenas were unable to shake loose.

This time, Judicial Watch is seeking: All internal communications from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China;

All agreements, contracts and related documents between NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology; and

All records, including agreements, funds disbursement records and related NIAID communications regarding a reported $3.7 million in grants provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The NIH denied Judicial Watch’s April 22, 2020, Freedom of Information Request for the information.Lack of compliance with Freedom of Information law has become a routine practice among federal agencies. For […]

