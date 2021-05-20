Share the truth















Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Col. Charles “Chuck” Hagemeister died unexpectedly Wednesday. The Nebraska native was 74.

Chuck was a Vietnam veteran — Specialist Fifth Class U.S. Army, HHC, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division at the time of his actions. During a night attack in Binh Dinh province on 20 March, 1967, Chuck, a medic, ran through a hail of enemy fire coming from three vectors to defend injured Americans and render aid. According to his Medal of Honor Citation , “Hagemeister’s repeated heroic and selfless actions at the risk of his life saved the lives of many of his comrades and inspired their actions in repelling the enemy assault.”

In an interview a year after his heroic actions, Chuck said, “The pressure of a crisis situation makes you realize what you’re made of. If you do your job and a little bit for somebody else, you’ll usually come through.” A life lesson. The term “hero” is grossly overused today, but as it relates to Chuck and his fellow recipients, the word is understated.

Chuck was a major advocate for the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center character education curriculums. The last time we were together was for the opening […]

Read the whole story at patriotpost.us

Share the truth













