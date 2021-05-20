Share the truth















One of the slimiest politicians in the nation is now under federal investigation.

The federal government is expanding its probe into New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo is already under investigation by both the FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn over reports his office deliberately hid data on how many deaths resulted from his pandemic nursing home policy, which mandated that long-term and adult care facilities accept recovering COVID-19 patients even if they were still testing positive for the virus.

Promoted Content

The feds are now looking into whether Gov. Cuomo gave his family and other Democratic allies access to hard-to-find COVID-19 tests.

This allegedly took place as nursing homes across New York begged for assistance.“Federal investigators are examining whether New York state officials gave priority access to COVID-19 testing to some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s close associates and his brother during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the matter,” Fox News reported Thursday .“The review of the testing marks an expansion of the probe that the investigators, based in the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, opened in February to look at […]

Read the whole story at conservativebrief.com

Share the truth













