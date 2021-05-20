Share the truth















The public comment period closed Monday for a rule proposed by the Biden administration that would roll back important provisions of the Trump administration’s 2019 “ Protect Life ” rule.

At issue in the debate is the federal Title X family planning program. The law that established the program—Title X of the Public Health Service Act (1970)—says that no funds appropriated “shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

The Trump administration’s Protect Life rule required that grantees maintain strict physical and financial separation between Title X activity and abortion-related activity. In other words, a grantee couldn’t conduct Title X activity in one room and perform abortion with non-Title X resources in a room down the hall.

The Protect Life rule also ensured that Title X regulations are consistent with federal conscience rights laws by not requiring grantees to refer for, or counsel women to get, abortions.

During the Trump administration, Planned Parenthood refused to comply with the terms of the rule and walked away from $60 million in Title X funds.

SUPPORT LIFENEWS! To help us stand against Joe Biden’s abortion agenda, please help LifeNews.com with a donation ! Now, the Biden administration has proposed a rule […]

Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com

Share the truth













