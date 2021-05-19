Share the truth















Trump is reportedly going to speak at the North Carolina Republican convention in June.

Republican leaders in the state made the announcement this week.

This decision will definitely drive turnout and TV ratings.

ABC News reports:

Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5

Former President Donald Trump will speak at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention next month, party officials announced Monday. The former president will speak in person at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville. Trump narrowly carried North Carolina in 2020 and held numerous events in the state toward the end of his campaign. Trump’s speech will be closed to the media, and journalists won’t be able to view it via livestream or alternate forms, said Livy Polen, a spokeswoman for the NC GOP. Trump has kept a relatively low public profile since leaving office. His last significant public speech was in February at the CPAC convention. He’s still banned from Twitter and Facebook, and his public comments have largely come in the form of written statements and calling into right-leaning news outlets… Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet […]

