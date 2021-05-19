Share the truth















Rep. Vernon Jones is a breath of fresh air in politics. He’s a great American who recognized the agenda of Democrats, so he wasted no time and switched to the Republican Party. He’s been a superstar for the GOP from day one.

Rep. Jones just announced via Twitter that he will be making a big announcement tomorrow at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta. He’s expected to call for a full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Georgia. Arizona got the ball rolling with their audit, and now Rep. Jones wants Georgia to investigate via a forensic audit that goes deeper than just recounting votes. There were many irregularities in the 2020 Georgia election that should be examined closely.

Save up to 66% on MyPillow products. Use promo code FedUp , and save up to 66%. To my fellow Georgians – who share my concern for the integrity and security of our elections – I invite you to join me at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta for a press conference tomorrow at 11:00 am.

I will be making a huge announcement. To my fellow Georgians – who share my concern for the integrity and security of our elections – I invite […]

Read the whole story at 100percentfedup.com

Share the truth













