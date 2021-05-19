Share the truth















Mark McCloskey St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who, along with his wife, made headlines in June 2020 after pointing guns at violent protesters marching through their neighborhood, announced Tuesday that he will run for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

“When the angry mob came to destroy my house and kill my family, I took a stand against them,” McCloskey said in a video announcement shared to social media. “Now I’m asking for the privilege to take that stand for all of us.”

He went on: Our nation is under attack. Big tech, big business, the swamp in D.C., are all working together to destroy our God given freedom, our culture, and our heritage. When was the last time a politician defended you? Defended America? Stood between you and the mob? An angry mob marched to destroy my home and kill my family, I took a stand to defend them. I am a proven fighter against the mob When the mob comes to destroy our home, our state, our nation— I’ll defend it I will NEVER BACK DOWN Help me FIGHT BACK ➡️ https://t.co/8N8o1yxN6C pic.twitter.com/jR8ieWdkCc — Mark McCloskey (@Mark__McCloskey) May 19, 2021 Mark McCloskey says in the ad: We need dividers, but […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth













