Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) went on MSNBC to lash out at President Joe Biden, demanding that he speak out more forcefully in support of the Palestinian people’s human rights as their military conflict with Israel continues.

“Do you feel any empathy coming from the White House? Have they called you to talk to you?” asked host Joy Reid. Tlaib Sounds Off

“They are engaging me now finally after four months of me sending letters with colleagues, talking about home demolitions, talking about the attack on Palestinians living in Israel,” Tlaib replied. “I mean, their January 6 is happening right now daily in their lives, and their own neighborhoods being attacked by mobs because they’re Palestinian. They’re targeted because of their ethnicity.”

“You know, Joy, it is really hard because any of my colleagues that even have a sort of empathy towards Palestinians, they do it quietly with whispering because they continue to be intimidated and bullied by those that want to continue the status quo of apartheid in Israel,” she continued.

“They want to continue to have that power and hold, and they literally brush over Palestinians as somehow inherently violent, that they don’t deserve human rights,” Tlaib said. Tlaib Zeroes In […]

Read the whole story at thepoliticalinsider.com

