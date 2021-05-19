Share the truth















Advocates for child safety are trying to head off another attempt to capture the minds of children.

Lina Nealon of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) says there are a number of reasons why her organization objects to Facebook proceeding with plans to attract children 12 years old and younger to Instagram by creating a special platform for them.

“We know that very young children are on Instagram currently, but what this would do is really try to monetize a yet untapped market and really try to get more kids hooked on Facebook’s platforms,” she begins. “We think that this is a terrible idea, especially given Facebook’s horrible track record on child safety.”

NCOSE has had moderate success in working with Facebook and Instagram officials to implement changes, but not enough is being done.

“With Facebook introducing [a platform] for children under 12, the chances of them migrating to Instagram, where there is a lot of grooming and sex trafficking, child sex abuse material, and sexually explicit material is rampant … we’re afraid that we’re going to see more young children going in greater numbers to the Instagram for 13 and above,” Nealon explains.

She goes on to raise the question of why […]

Read the whole story at onenewsnow.com

Share the truth













