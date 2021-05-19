Share the truth















Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean went on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning to slam New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after it was reported that he will receive $5.1 million from his book about the coronavirus pandemic.Dean said that she initially thought the book deal was a “joke,” as she feels Cuomo is the last person who should be writing a book about handling the COVID-19 pandemic when he allegedly covered up the number of deaths in New York nursing homes. She added that it is “disgusting” that Cuomo is profiting off the deaths of New Yorkers, including her in-laws.

“When I first read that the governor was writing a book in the middle of the pandemic, I thought it was a joke,” Dean said . “I thought it was a headline in the Babylon Bee or The Onion. How could a governor write a book about leadership when thousands of elderly are dying? It was incredible. And I was mad at the time but seeing he got over $5 million for this, profiting off the deaths of New Yorkers, including my in-laws, it’s disgusting.” […]

